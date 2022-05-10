Elisha Wiesel to speak at Beth Israel Beth Aaron May 12

The Legacy of Paying It Forward: An Evening with Elisha Wiesel, featuring the son of the late Nobel laureate and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel, will be taking place 7:30 p.m. May 12 at Beth Israel Beth Aaron Synagogue, 6800 Mackle Rd. in Côte St. Luc.
The event is being presented by The Foundation For Genocide Education. The discussion will be moderated by Rabbi Reuben Poupko.
"This would mark the first time that Elisha is addressing an audience in Montreal," say organizers. "The program will include remarks from the Honourable Irwin Cotler as Canada’s Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism. This evening is allied with the Foundation’s focus on the next generation of genocide survivors carrying on the legacy of their parents’ experiences of genocide."
Tickets are $36 for young adults 18 to 35 years old, and $180 for others. Tax receipts will be issued. A cocktail for sponsors begins 6 p.m.
For more information, email fge.wieselevent.2022@gmail.com. To purchase a ticket, go to genocidefoundation.crowdchange.ca/3596.
