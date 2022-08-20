The Quebec Liberals are expected to hold a news conference Monday to announce that Elisabeth Prass, who was riding director for MNA David Birnbaum, will be running to replace him in D'Arcy McGee.
Birnbaum has decided not to run for re-election. The MNA says his decision has nothing to do with criticism directed at him for his suggested Bill 96 amendments involving a requirement to take French courses at English CEGEPs to graduate. The Liberals voted against the new language law and have promised to repeal many parts of the legislation.
Prass is well known in the riding, as she has appeared at numerous events with Birnbaum or has appeared in his place when he could not attend.
Sources have said that the Quebec Liberals approached several people to run in D'Arcy McGee, and that they declined.
Prass will be facing former Hampstead councillor Bonnie Feigenbaum for the Conservative Party of Quebec, Marc Perez for the Canadian Party of Quebec, Joel DeBellefeuille for Bloc Montréal and Junlian Leblanc for the CAQ.
Izabel Czuzoj-Shulman's name was previously leaked to the media as a possible D'Arcy McGee candidate, including to myself, but she could not run as she is not a Quebec resident.
The leaking of her name was one of several factors that prompted Feigenbaum to quit the D'Arcy McGee Liberal riding board and the party, and join the Conservatives.
"I [found] out from the media that a Liberal source leaked the name of the new D’Arcy McGee candidate before the board was informed," Feigenbaum wrote in a recent Suburban opinion article. "I realized the party does not take our opinions into account, does not have our back and I remember what happened during the Merger/Demerger debates of the 2000s and that we cannot trust them, so I resigned."
