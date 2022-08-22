Elisabeth Prass, former riding director for MNA David Birnbaum, was presented Monday as the Quebec Liberal candidate for the D'Arcy McGee riding. Prass said the PLQ is "the one party where all of us can feel at home and I'm proud and delighted to be your candidate for the Oct. 3 election. We are the only major party that is willing to stand up against Bills 21 [regarding the prohibition for people in authority and teachers under provincial jurisdiction to wear religious clothing and symbols on the job] and [the language law] 96. There was no other choice for me."
Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade said her party's message is that François Legault "has got to go," citing inflation and adding that he has divided Quebecers. "He said, himself, I'm going to govern for a majority of Quebecers. François Legault was not elected by any majority, and as a Premier, you need to govern for all Quebecers."
Anglade and Prass have said their party will repeal much of Bill 96 and not renew the notwithstanding clause. Asked by The Suburban which aspects of Bill 96 will be retained, Prass said the only elements would be "free French courses for all, an initiative of D'Arcy McGee riding president Orna Hilberger which we brought to the convention and was integrated into the program, and the recognition of Quebec as a nation which has already been done by the Harper and Trudeau governments."
We also asked about signs of discontent with the Quebec Liberals in D'Arcy McGee, especially related to its earlier proposal to require students in English CEGEP to take French courses under Bill 96. While current MNA David Birnbaum received 74 percent of the vote in 2018, according to a July Mainstreet D’Arcy McGee poll 38 percent intend to vote Liberal, to 17 percent undecided and 16 percent for the CAQ.
Prass responded that, "with Bill 96, what François Legault was good at doing is going at people's emotions. Identity and language are very important to the residents of this riding, and he wanted to strike a nerve. And unfortunately, he struck a nerve and I understand peoples' frustrations and their wanting to have discussions to understand what our position was. I wouldn't be standing here today if the Liberal Party had not voted against Bills 21 and 96. We have the experience and the history to get things done in a different way. In terms of the poll, you have three more parties than you did in the last election and that's just a numbers game."
Also on hand for the event at Côte St. Luc's Trudeau Park were Birnbaum, former MNA Lawrence Bergman, Hilberger, Westmount-St. Louis MNA Jennifer Maccarone, NDG candidate Désirée McGraw, Marquette MNA Enrico Ciccone, Robert Baldwin MNA Carlos Leitão, CSL councillors Mike Cohen and Mitch Kujavsky, Hampstead Mayor Jeremy Levi and Councillor Leon Elfassy, Rabbi Reuben Poupko of Beth Israel Beth Aaron Synagogue, amongst several others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.