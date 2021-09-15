LaSalle-Émard-Verdun spans 19 km2 across the southwest of the of island of Montreal. The riding has a population of 106,766, with 79,432 electors (2016).
LiberalDavid Lametti is Canada’s Minister of Justice and Attorney General, a Canadian legal scholar and founding member of the Centre for Intellectual Property Policy. He served as the Associate Dean (Academic) of the McGill University Faculty of Law and a Governor of the Fondation du Barreau du Québec. A competitive soccer coach in two Montreal leagues for six years, Lametti also holds a Master of Laws from Yale Law School and a Doctor of Philosophy in Law from Oxford University. Lametti served as a parliamentary secretary from 2015 until 2019, when he was appointed Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada. Lametti was elected in 2019 with 43.5% of the vote.
ConservativeEl Salvador native Janina Moran immigrated to Canada in the 1990s, to Quebec more specifically, learning French and completing high school in the Hochelaga neighborhood before going on to Cégep du vieux Montréal and a career in early childhood education. She studied early childhood education at UQAM along with criminology at Université de Montreal and as an addiction worker at Université de Sherbrooke. Her long professional and academic career includes different specialties in law, immigration and sociology. The mother and entrepreneur recently completed a diploma at Cegep Lasalle (Regulated Consultant in Canadian Immigration) and cofounded a firm in which she serves as an immigration project manager. Having long campaigned for Québec Solidaire, Moran federally supports “the Conservatives with a Québécois soul,” also supporting secularism, the defense of the French language, the rights of women and LGTB people.
NDPJason De Lierre is an environmental activist, web developer, yogi, athlete, and musician, “advocating for current and future generations with a sustainable recovery that works for everyday people – not the ultra-rich.” His Quebec and Indian heritage gave him a unique perspective growing up, very proud of his roots and believing in preserving French culture through strong funding. He also values the richness and diversity that immigrants bring to society, recognizing the difficulties they face in integrating into Quebec. De Lierre will fight to ensure Canada takes a proactive approach to the climate emergency, saying Liberals and Conservatives have consistently ignored carbon reduction targets for the past 20 years… “blatant neglect (that) has led to the situation we are in now, major climate change, wildfires, floods, and too many uncertainties about how we will deal with the consequences.” A dedicated animal rights activist and vegan, he says the health care system can be greatly improved and will advocate healthier communities through healthy living and eating. He sees technology as a critical tool to connect, educate, and bring people together, he believes it must be integrates into economic, financial, educational, and health care systems to improve the quality of life for people and workers.
Bloc QuébécoisUniversité de Montréal economics student Raphaël Guérard distinguished himself from an early age by his community involvement, aware early on of the conditions of people living with motor and intellectual limitations, and organized a school fundraising activity for the purchase of a robotic arm. His family owned a dairy farm that was later converted into a poultry farm, and he grew up close to nature, developing a sensitivity towards his environment at an early age. Now a Montreal resident, his attention turned to the disaffection of young people with regard to Quebec culture and the French language. Guérard is involved in the Bloc Québécois Youth Forum and the Bloc Québécois for Independence, Quebec Culture, French Language, Agriculture and the Environment.
GreenSarah Carter moved from Guelph, Ontario to Verdun to pursue a PhD in Art History at McGill University, where she also teaches undergraduate courses. Sarah first campaigned with the Green Party in 2007 and has since volunteered in environmental protection initiatives including a campaign to prevent the construction of a mega-quarry in Ontario and was drawn to LaSalle-Émard-Verdun for its cultural diversity and beautiful green space. Carter hopes to represent her constituents in Parliament where she will support evidence-based decision making and progressive environmental policy, and is committed to social justice, fighting climate change, reducing plastic pollution and supporting sustainable development. When not teaching or writing her dissertation, Carter spends her time hiking and skiing at Mont-Orford and Mont-Tremblant with her fiancé, Calvin.
PPCMichel Walsh is a civil engineer with a focus on steel structures, helping others to realize their projects rather than his own. In politics, Walsh likes to see democracy as making sure that the greatest number of people can achieve what they want to achieve, without it necessarily being that all do the same thing, without it being in the same way. As a director, he “sometimes compares two seemingly opposite goals to fire and water which, instead of destroying each other, can become a driving force and thus succeed in going further than one could alone.”
Communist PartyJean-Phillippe Fortin is a postal worker and resident of Verdun, deeply aware of the issues of the riding, and has also worked in manufacturing and the film industry. He witnessed the rapid growth of inequalities and the drastic increase in tenant evictions in LaSalle—Émard—Verdun and wants to act now to stop rent and price hikes. He shares the Communist Party’s priorities like creating social housing, improving the living conditions of tenants, workers and the unemployed, tackling the climate emergency head on and promoting peace and solidarity among peoples.
Free Party CanadaPascal Antonin
