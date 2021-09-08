The Mount Royal Liberal riding has been a Liberal stronghold since 1940, but some past elections saw closer Liberal victories, owing to a heavy vote for Conservatives in the Côte St. Luc and Hampstead parts of the riding, thanks to former Prime Minister Stephen Harper's strong support for Israel. Anthony Housefather improved the Liberals' standing in the 2019 election. Current leader Erin O'Toole has promised to move Canada's embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, as former U.S. President Donald Trump did with the American embassy.
The riding encompasses Côte St. Luc, Hampstead, Côte des Neiges and the Town of Mount Royal. The Liberal vote has been stronger in the latter two areas.
The current candidates include:
Anthony Housefather (Liberal)
Anthony Housefather has been the Liberal MP for Mount Royal since the election of Oct. 19, 2015. Before that, he was Mayor of Côte St. Luc, a CSL councillor during the merger era from 2002 to 2006 and a Hampstead councillor in the 1990s. Outside the municipal realm, he was Executive Vice President Corporate Affairs and General Counsel at a multinational technological company. Federally, from 2015 to 2019, he was the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights. Following his re-election in 2019, he was appointed to serve as the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Labour. Housefather is a member of the InterParliamentary Task Force to combat online antisemitism, along with political representatives from the U.S., England, Australia and Israel.
Frank Cavallaro (Conservative)
Frank Cavallaro is running for the first time in Mount Royal riding. He is a native Montrealer born and first raised in the Cote des Neiges borough on Barclay Avenue before moving to the Park Extension neighborhood. Cavallaro began his broadcast career in Ottawa at campus radio station CHOR, and after several media stints, became the weather presenter at CFCF-CTV Montreal for 17 years and then at CBC Montreal for 12 years before retiring in December 2019. He continues to be heavily involved in community charity work as head of his namesake Frank Cavallaro Foundation which raises funds for many charities. He was a long-time Liberal supporter who became increasingly disappointed with the Party under Justin Trudeau's leadership, the "final straw" for him coming with the handling of the pandemic and, in particular, the Liberals' failed vaccination procurement that caused excessive hardship for young people and the lives of far too many senior citizens.
Bruno El-Khoury (NDP)
Bruno Ibrahim El-Khoury, who ran in Pierrefonds-Dollard in 2019, was born in Lebanon and has worked as an entrepreneur and leadership coach. According to his 2019 bio, he "wants to help families struggling to make ends meet with more support as well as creating new jobs for the green economy."
Yegor Komarov (Bloc Québécois)
New to politics, Yegor Komarov emigrated from Ukraine to Canada at the age of five. He has lived in Montreal for all of his time in Canada, has a law degree from the Université de Montréal and is now a lawyer. According to his BQ biography, the candidate knows English, Russian and Ukrainian and is especially "passionate about the French language and concerned about its preservation. A committed citizen, he was involved in various community activities throughout his academic training in order to contribute to improving the quality of life of his fellow citizens, in particular on issues of access to housing, taxation, as well as help for seniors."
Clément Badra (Green)
Clément Badra ran for the Green Party in Mount Royal in 2019 as well. He has worked in project management on the adaptation of cities to climate change, in the House of Commons as a Parliamentary assistant and is currently involved in a project in the heart of the Mount Royal constituency. In addition to being a Green Party candidate and former representative of the Young Greens of Quebec, Badra is President of the Board of Directors of Les Amis du champ des possibles, an organization that preserves biodiversity in the city. Being in a wheelchair, Clément defends the rights of people with disabilities by sitting on Project Montreal’s universal accessibility committee to put in place policies to fight against ableism. This experience in the field and in politics motivated him to run.
Zachary Lozoff (People's Party of Canada)
Zachary Lozoff also ran in Mount Royal for the PPC in 2019, and is a founding member of the party. According to his biography, he has been an "NDG resident for more than 30 years, attended McGill University and graduated in Health and Social Services Management. After 15 years of service at the CIUSSS Centre-Ouest (Jewish General Hospital), Zachary has found his passion in politics. Bringing experience in L.E.A.N. management, he would like to see the federal government minimize its waste and become a smaller, more efficient government for its people."
