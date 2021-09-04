Ville-Marie–le Sud-Ouest–Île-Des-Sœurs is located at the southern central portion of the island of Montreal. With a 2016 population of 114,659, the 19 square-kilometre riding encompasses the downtown core, Nuns’ Island and Île Sainte-Hélène. According to the 2016 census, the riding is 43.4% French speaking, 21.1% anglophone, in addition to two dozen other languages spoken.
Liberal
Incumbent Liberal MP Marc Miller won with more than 53% of the vote in 2019. Born and raised in Montreal and first elected in October 2015, Miller was appointed Minister of Indigenous Services in 2019. Before politics, he practiced law, specializing in mergers and acquisitions, and has been involved in several charitable and pro bono legal initiatives and authored articles on constitutional and human rights law. He previously served as an infantry soldier in the Canadian Forces and graduated from Université de Montréal where he earned a Master’s and Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and McGill University with degrees in Common Law and Civil Law.
Conservative
Steve Shanahan placed third in the 2015 federal election and is a former Peter McGill city councillor whose political life began working to increase local safety and working with police to stop a rash of break-ins, an initiative that led to others like community composting before winning a council seat and working to convince Quebec City to budget money for two new schools. Shanahan famously remained in his council seat during the riot when protestors ransacked Montreal’s city hall. Shanahan holds a bachelor’s Degree from Bishop’s University. His Twitter account describes him as: “Conservative candidate, Montrealer, Canadian, Father, Pro-Choice.”
NDP
Sophie Thiébaut served as a Sud-ouest borough councillor for 12 years, responsible for social inclusion/cohesion and environmental issues and co-chaired the Commission sur l’examen des contrats which monitors Montreal’s public tendering procedures. A 20-year resident of the riding, Thiébaut works as community organizer and spokesperson for the Mobilisation Turcot coalition of citizen and community groups. A graduate student in environmental studies, Thiébaut has worked to help her region adapt to climate change through tree planting, greening back alleys, and measures to combat heat islands and heavy rainfall, and set up the municipality's brown collection service, fighting to reduce GHG emissions while advocating for a green zero-carbon transition.
Bloc québécois
A Cégep du Vieux Montréal student in Humanities with a profile in international issues, at 19 Soledad Orihuela-Bouchard made the leap into Quebec politics. Orihuela-Bouchard wants, among other things, an independent Quebec, more affordable housing and homeownership programs for permanent residents, as well as greater respect for the rights of First Nations. A passionate competitor, she was part of the Sphinx swimming team at Jacques-Rousseau High School where she qualified for regional championships and has worked as a lifeguard in Longueuil since summer 2019.
Green
Growing up in Ontario and graduating with a Bachelor of Arts from Laurentian University, Cynthia Charbonneau-Lavictoire describes herself “like any other working Canadian who is worried about their financial future as the prices of goods and housing continue to rise, and wages stagnate.” Pre-pandemic, Charbonneau-Lavictoire was concerned about poor health care for seniors, with the pandemic only further showcasing the poor state of the health care and economic system as well as inequalities that Indigenous, racialized and marginalized communities face. These issues along with the climate crisis are her top priorities, as she looks at evidence-based research prior to forming an opinion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.