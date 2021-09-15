The St. Laurent riding remains a Liberal stronghold, with MPs like Emmanuella Lambropoulos, former Minister Stéphane Dion and their predecessors winning by comfortable margins going way back.
LiberalEmmanuella Lambropoulos, is a St. Laurent native, and has spoken out on several issues, including anglophone rights, during her time in Parliament. She was a French and History teacher at Rosemount High School, and “closely supported children with learning disabilities in her six years teaching at Lauren Hill Academy,” her party bio says. She was nominated to replace Dion in 2017, and won that year’s by-election and the 2019 election. The MP has been a member of many Commons committees.
ConservativeRichard Serour, also a St. Laurent native, has been President and CEO of the Canadian Immigration Council for the last 20 years, helping people immigrate to Canada. He has also been a CJAD host (as Ricky Cyr) and an opinion writer for The Suburban. According to Serour’s bio, he is well known as “one of this country’s leading authorities and advocates in the area of Canadian immigration and citizenship.” Serour adds that he is “fluent in four languages… English, French, Arabic, and Hebrew.” Serour wrote on Facebook recently that, “Canada is not respected on the world stage because Trudeau has been too weak, and too focused on photo opportunities.”
NDPNathan Devereaux grew up in Brantford, Ontario and then moved to Montreal “to complete an honour’s degree in political science,” says his party biography. “Throughout his time studying at McGill, Nathan has looked to study the economic issues affecting Canadians and find solutions to address the social issues to create inequalities across Canada. Having been an active volunteer in two elections, he has spoken with many people in his community about what they care about, such as affordable housing and fighting the climate crisis. Nathan has been involved in fighting the climate crisis throughout his life. In high school, he raised money for new water refill stations and started a local vegetable garden.”
Bloc QuébécoisFlorence Racicot began her involvement in electoral campaigning when she became involved in Xavier Barsalou-Duval’s successful election in 2015. “I have known this family since I was young and I thank them for [getting me involved] in politics,” her party bio says. “My commitment became clearer during the Maple Spring. I was stunned by what the Liberal government of Jean Charest was doing (raising university tuitions). I felt the duty to campaign and demonstrate to change things. Then I quickly realized that the best way to do this was to get involved in a party and a youth wing. [I feel in my heart] that young people embody an active and committed [group], within a society that makes room for their opinions. I am a very committed woman who wants to make a difference. My many travels have given me the opportunity to open up to other cultures and understand their lifestyles. The issues of independence, gender equality and the environment are of particular concern to me.”
People’s PartyGregory Yablunovsky was “born and raised in the former Soviet Union (Ukraine),” says his party bio. “He lived in Russia, Moldova, and Israel and has visited many other countries. Gregory holds a university degree. He was rewarded with Peacekeeping and NATO medals for supporting the Canadian forces in Bosnia. In the 2019 election, he was a PPC Candidate for the La Prairie riding.”
The Green Party has not named a candidate at press time.
