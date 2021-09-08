Saint-Léonard–Saint-Michel spans 21 km2 of the eastern portion of the island of Montreal and is comprised of the borough of Saint Leonard and parts of Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc Extension and Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie, with a (2016) population of 113,212 and 74,289 electors. It has been a Liberal stronghold for decades and is largely viewed as one of the safest Liberal seats.
Liberal
Former city councillor and school board commissioner Patricia Lattanzio was first elected as Member of Parliament for the riding in 2019, winning more than 61% of the vote. A lawyer with a local practice and former chairperson of Comité de gestion de la taxe scolaire de l’île de Montréal, which sets school tax rates and collects payments from citizens for island school boards, Lattanzio was the city hall opposition critic for road and water infrastructures, electrical services and legal affairs.
Conservative
Conservative party candidate Louis Ialenti has pursued education and business interests in four countries, veering from the ideology forged by his parents and grandparents, and believes that steadfast beliefs using “a blanket ideology and group-think” to solve ever-changing issues facing the country is both counter-intuitive and undesirable. The 37-year-old says Canada has slid slowly down this dogmatic approach to governance since 2015, and is running for a party that is “wide in ideology” and conducts itself in a bottom-up approach, promoting civil liberties and economic inclusion. Saint-Léonard–Saint-Michel needs its voice heard in Ottawa and not taken for granted, says Ialenti, adding it is a complex riding with numerous viewpoints “which for years Liberals have marked red” before any election.
NDP
U.S.-born Alicia Di Tullio became a Canadian citizen at two years old, and grew up in Saint-Léonard, participating in community functions and involved in competitive sports. With a Bachelor degree from the University of Ottawa in Interdisciplinary Studies with primary focus on languages and women’s studies, Di Tullio began to work in early childhood education, and went on to McGill University to study Inclusive Education and working with autistic and special needs children for the English Montreal School Board. Planning to fight for the educational rights of all children, including those with special needs, Di Tullio witnessed the mental toll that the government's fluctuating decisions have had on children and school staff, and the teacher shortage. Alicia is determined to create a better learning environment for children and better working conditions for our school staff.
Bloc Québécois
Laurence Massey has been a passionate sovereignist activist since she was a teenager. With a Bachelor's degree in history with a concentration in Indigenous studies, she has always been interested in the fight against inequalities, and gender equality, the climate crisis, recognition of Indigenous rights and Quebec independence are issues very dear to her and that shape her political vision. Massey is also an author, publishing her first novel dealing with history, psychology and science fiction. In addition to running as a Bloc Québécois candidate to represent the riding of Saint-Léonard—Saint-Michel, Massey has worked for the Parti Québécois in the field of digital communications for more than a year.
PPC
Daniel Ritacca is a 31-year-old newlywed and east end Montrealer with a Bachelor's degree in Sociology. He is passionate and cares about his community and wants to bring about change in society and fight for people's rights and freedoms.
