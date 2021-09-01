Comprised of Montreal West, Westmount, most of the Montreal borough of Côte des Neiges–Notre-Dame de Grâce and a small segment of Ville Marie, the riding of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount spans 17 square kilometers and has a population (2016) of 104,974.
Liberal
The riding re-elected Liberal incumbent MP Marc Garneau in 2019 with 56.3% of the vote. Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs before Parliament was dissolved, and a two-time Liberal party leadership candidate, Garneau has served in the House of Commons since 2008. The Quebec City native is a retired Canadian Forces Captain and holds a Ph.D. in electrical engineering. A former astronaut, Garneau is the first Canadian in outer space, and former president of the Canadian Space Agency.
Conservative
Mathew Kaminski is mindful of having grown up in such an innovative city as Montreal and was intrigued by business studies, developed a passion for accounting, and is currently working as an auditor, and is a candidate in the Concordia CPA program. His political engagement began at the age of 17, shortly following the defeat of Stephen Harper's Conservatives and what he saw as the weakening of Canada's fiscal position. Thinking about his future, concerns about housing affordability, inflation and the ability for his eventual children to grow up in an environment tolerant of freedom of thought and expression, Kaminski feels that there is a keen opportunity to make a tangible impact for the party in NDG-Westmount.
New Democratic Party
NDG native Emma Elbourne-Weinstock is a recent graduate with an MA in Political Science who is currently working in McGill’s Indigenous Initiatives unit, and particularly concerned with issues of affordable housing, Indigenous rights and governance, and the environment. Running because she feels an urgent need to address climate change for the sake of her generation and those coming up behind her, Elbourne-Weinstock is particularly keen on creating a sense of hope in the face of the disillusionment that people her age feel in the face of the monumental challenge posed by climate change.
Bloc Québécois
The Bloc Québécois candidate in the riding is Jordan Craig-Larouche. The 21-year-old UQAM student has long been passionate about politics, with a longstanding interest in the history of Quebec, public affairs, and above all, Quebec's independence. At 17, Jordan began to advocate for independence within sovereignist political parties, including the Bloc, and within civil society organizations. He is currently completing a bachelor's degree in communication, politics and society.
People’s Party of Canada
Montrealer David Freiheit is the youngest of five children and a trained lawyer turned YouTuber where he produces content under the pseudonym VivaFrei. Freiheit says he never thought he would find himself running for political office, but equally never thought he would find himself in a Canada where the government would lock people in their homes, shut down their businesses, force children to wear face masks, prohibit international and interprovincial travel, and even forcibly detain Canadians in government facilities without any due process. He says fundamental civil and human rights are treated as mere privileges that can be capriciously shredded by simple government edict.
The Green Party has not named a candidate for the riding as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.