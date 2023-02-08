Eleanor "Ellie" Fitleberg passes away

Eleanor “Ellie” Fitleberg, well loved in the Montreal community, passed away Friday Feb. 3.
She was the loving mother and mother-in-law of Debra and Gordon, Andrea and Yehuda, Richard, and Elisa and the cherished grandmother of Jessica, Jason and Gabby, and Julia; Zohar, Zahava, and Boaz; and Brandon; sister of Florence Frankel, and the late Harold Esack.
She was the daughter of the late Diana and the late Jack Esack.
The family offered thanks to Fitleberg’s friend Barbara “for her compassion and friendship, and to Allan for his care.” They also thanked Dr. Alexander Belanger of the Royal Victoria Hospital “for his outstanding acts of empathy, humanity and kindness as well as the nurses of C9 south.”
A graveside service was held Feb. 5 at the Beit Abraham Family Estates Section, Kehal Israel Cemetery, in Dollard Des Ormeaux. The shiva, currently taking place, is private, but those who wish to take part should call or text 514- 702-0027.
The family is asking that contributions in Fitleberg’s memory be made to the Cedars Cancer Foundation, 514- 656-6662.
