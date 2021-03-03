A retired psychoeducator from Montreal, Sylvain Villemaire, 59, was convicted of human trafficking. Villemaire travelled to Africa in 2015 where he "bought" an eight-year old girl who he brought home to Montreal and used as a sex slave for three years.
The young girl was found at his home when police went in to conduct a search in 2018 in connection with Villamaire's involvement with juvenile pornography. Police were surprised when they noticed a young girl living in his home and upon questioning the girl, they were made aware that she was "purchased" from her mother in Africa by Villemaire three years earlier.
Villemaire coerced the child into signing a "contract" stating that he could do "what he wanted to her, when he wanted to."
At one point, when she stated her refusal to the sexual abuse that he submmited her to, Villemaire called her mother in Africa who instructed her daughter to "continue to submit".
The mother was receiving monetary compensation from Villemaire to afford basic necessities such as drinking water.
Judge Pierre Labelle described the exploitation of the young girl as "nothing less than enslavement, since he used her as a puppet,"
Despite the overwhelming evidence against Villemaire. he tried to downplay the facts, saying that at the time he was suffering from depression.
"He said that he never wanted to abuse her," the judge said, explaining that Villemaire then tried to make it appear as though it was the little girl who initiated the first contact. "He maintains that he was looking for affection and that he never hurt her."
