The tributes began pouring in almost as soon as the announcement was made that Egbert Gaye, founder publisher and editor of Montreal Community Contact, had passed away from a heart attack. The shock was palpable; Gaye was not just admired as a community leader and a journalist, but beloved as an individual.
He not only informed, but gave a community dignity, courage and advocacy on so many challenges and injustices it faced. At this moment in our history, his passing leaves an incomparable void.
Egbert was a man of the people, as it were, just far enough to the left to set off the most staunch conservative, or to keep those who happily identify as social justice warriors seen, represented.
Montreal Community Contact, the only newspaper serving Montreal's English-speaking Black and Caribbean community, has earned accolades and award nominations since its founding more than three decades ago. Gaye was always at the helm of a team of writers and journalists, penning stories and editorials of his own, and even delivering the paper, along with his son, every two weeks.
He was also well-known as a regular contributor on CJAD 800 Radio, on The Gang of Four segment with Tommy Schnurmacher, as an editorialist, or as part of the Top 5 segment on The Elias Makos Show.
Gaye could joust with the best of them. He was opinionated, articulate and courteous to a fault, always addressing argument opponents as “sir.” Many would say that though they did not always agree with Egbert, they enjoyed hearing what he had to say, and even enjoyed debating him.
To paraphrase the poet Robert Frost, “There were miles to go before he slept.” But he stayed the course and fought the good fight. More cannot be asked of any man.
Gaye was 67.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.