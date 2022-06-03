Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge is threatening to change Quebec's language laws after some unsubsidized Montreal private schools announced plans to offer a Grade 12 alternative to CEGEPs in light of restrictions in Bill 96.
Those students would graduate with an Ontario diploma. Establishments like Kuper Academy and TAV College are offering this workaround, at a tuition fee.
The newly passed expanded language law places caps on admission to English CEGEPs, in terms of non-anglophone students. As well, anglophone students will have to take three French courses in CEGEP to graduate
"There is no question of our government of tolerating circumvention of the Charter of the French Language," Roberge told the media in reaction to reports of the CEGEP workaround. "We are ready to make legislative changes if the situation requires it."
Bryan St-Louis, in charge of press relations at the education ministry, told the media that "it is illegal to promote this program as being a program recognized by the Government of Quebec. These Grade 12 programs are not authorized by either the Ministry of Education or the Ministry of Higher Education. Thus, the quality of these programs is not regulated at all, and Quebec does not award any diploma for them."
Tino Bordonaro, president of the English Language Education Commission, told La Presse that "at least six other private English schools have longstanding programs in Quebec," as do the private French schools Marie de France and Stanislas.
The English Montreal and Lester B. Pearson boards told the media they will not implement a Grade 12 program.
