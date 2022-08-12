Eappen: Keep your eye on the (healthcare) ball

With attention turned to back-to-school, political intrigue south of the border, a federal leadership race, Dr. Roy Eappen wants Quebecers, particularly Montrealers, to keep their eye on the ball.
The 61-year-old endocrinologist says what is touted as universal healthcare is no such thing. “It's not universal if you can't use it” he told The Suburban, adding Quebec’s healthcare debacle is so bad it’s why he's entering the political fray himself as a Quebec Conservative Party candidate in Notre Dame de Grâce.
Immigrating to Canada at the age of 2, the child of a physicist and doctor, Eappen came grew up in NDG on Sherbrooke, and on Mariette, and today works as an endocrinologist at Saint Mary’s Hospital. Each day he sees first-hand the impact of a healthcare system teetering on the edge. No arcane, esoteric matters, he says, these are everyday issues with patients with different stages of diabetes who have no family physician, who wait interminably long for appointments and referrals and whose lives are impacted in numerous ways, all negative.
These are the result of political decisions and inaction, choices by current and previous governments, he says. “My own patients lost family doctors who retired and come to me for follow-ups because there's no one else to do it. My waiting list is extremely long and getting longer,” he says, adding “there are only about 400 endocrinologists in the country and millions of diabetics. I can't see all of them.”
With surgeries suspended, waiting lists for referrals growing and a family doctor for all still a mirage on the horizon for many, Eappen says it's enough. “Quebecers have to stop tolerating this and admit that it's time for action.” And yes, he says the Conservatives have the right prescription.
That plan includes leaning more heavily on the private sector as the network did during the pandemic and continues to do so to reduce waiting times for certain surgeries, ensuring hospital financing follows patients to encourage hospitals to compete, and decentralizing management.
“It’s no secret that wait times for a family physician are longest on the island of Montreal,” he says, “and NDG is one of the worst areas if you are waiting for one … the CAQ said everyone would get a family doctor but I know people who are waiting up to four years… And all this money spent on the system, is there one new hospital bed? One new ICU bed? Where did it go?”
Eappen says there's no magic healthcare formula, but his own party is pledging 1000 new doctors for Quebecers in the long term. “It's not easy but we can accelerate a lot of immigrant physicians whose credentials are not recognized; we have a very small program for that and it's taking too much time to get into the system. In the meantime we're wasting valuable resources in nurses, physiotherapists and pharmacists.”
He says there are already so many private nurses being paid more than their colleagues in the public network “and they are working right now in hospitals, keeping them running because the government has to depend on them… That's how hospitals are running now, and we better start learning how to treat all our nurses in the networks better.”
In almost every country in the world with better performing systems there is some degree of private care he says, which should not be the bogeyman people make it to be, he says. “We already have a multitiered system and everybody knows it. Those who can afford will go elsewhere and those who know somebody can get what they need. It is known to everybody, including Premier Legault and Madame Anglade.”
“We're not talking about emulating a U.S. model but about proven, progressive and affordable, effective healthcare models adopted by Sweden, Germany and the Dutch.” The Swedish model in particular guarantees citizens a procedure or appointment within a certain established timeline or a private service will be paid for. “It works” he says, “it gets the care to the patient and ensures that everyone gets what they need… It’s absolutely crazy that people are forced to go to ERs and wait a minimum of six hours just to see somebody to get a prescription renewed.”
The Conservative plan also includes an insurance program for nursing homes, inspired by Korean and Japanese models, but if one thing could be done right away he says, it would be for healthcare dollars to follow patients. “Hospitals will see patients as a source of income and not an expense, and can compete with each other by publishing and promoting their wait times, talk about their doctors, show their outcomes for various surgeries and complication rates.” It’s a rising tide that lifts all boats he says. “It's frustrating that we can never have these conversations.”
Indeed, a Thursday press conference announcing the party candidate in D’Arcy McGee and the first question asked by an English media reporter was about alleged conspiracy theories among some party members. Not about the PCQ plan for an insurance program for nursing homes, its plan for parental leave, or its strident opposition to Bill 96 and pledge to equitably fund Dawson college.
