Duhaime says Legault absent, Trudeau soft, on making Montreal safer

Over the past 4 years, the CAQ has done nothing concrete to remedy the problems of crime and firearm crimes in Montreal says Conservative Party of Quebec leader Éric Duhaime.
“Where is Francois Legault… What is the Premier of Quebec doing, apart from refusing debates and interviews? We don’t see him anywhere, he is not present on the ground to take the real pulse of the situation… It seems like he'd rather dictate terse tweets to his political staff on this subject than actively work to curb crime and gun crime with community stakeholders in Montreal.”
Duhaime made the comments after meeting merchants in Montreal-North Thursday, visiting the riding with Bourassa-Sauvé candidate and resident Carmel-Antoine Bessard, who said the explosion in the number of firearm crimes in the city in recent months, and particularly in recent weeks, has citizens rightly worried: “Mothers no longer go picnicking, young people watch the street slip through their hands and say that the street no longer belongs to them.”
Bessard offered her condolences to the relatives, the collateral victims she says: “families, neighbors, friends. These are tragedies that hold an entire community hostage.” Bessard says the problem needs a new approach like the one in the PCQ program to help solve many problems: “Access to quality housing and places for sports and recreation, are an integral part of the platform of the Conservative Party of Quebec. These commitments have a direct impact on the feeling of urban insecurity prevailing in the metropolis.”
Duhaime deplored “bad decisions” over the past decade which have had the opposite effect of improving public security, noting that last November Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante committed to adding 250 police officers to the SPVM, and yet, as reported by the Montreal Police Brotherhood union there are 72 fewer officers in the ranks today rather than the 250 additional promised.
“What the people of Montreal are going through today because of bad political decisions is completely unacceptable,” said Duhaime, adding “SPVM officers are buried in compulsory overtime which they no longer want, they are resigning in greater numbers than ever.” He said a PCQ government would commit to funding half the cost of hiring 400 additional officers in Montreal within 3 years, a $62.5 million pledge, adding $25 million would be saved in mandatory overtime.
He also said abolition of mandatory minimum sentences and the Trudeau government’s “softness on fighting arms trafficking and firearms-related offenses also has negative impacts in Montreal.” The Prime Minister needs to “take the bull by the horns” he said, “by putting in place stricter measures at the border, particularly at Akwesasne, and by setting much harsher penalties for arms traffickers. We’ve talked for years about gun control and the registry, but all the guns used in the last few weeks were illegal. Quebec will have to put pressure on the federal government. We need much tougher penalties and we will have to attack the source of the problem.”
