Duhaime: Reduced cabinet sends strong message

“We don’t need 27 ministers in limousines to manage Quebec,” Conservative leader Éric Duhaime said Wednesday morning, challenging all parties to commit to reducing the size of the next provincial cabinet to a bare minimum.
Duhaime says Quebec businesses were hit hard by government actions during the pandemic, and families are struggling with inflation at 7% last month and mortgage rates rising. “Quebec households are being deprived of thousands of dollars a year and struggling to meet basic needs such as food, housing and clothing,” he says, and with soaring debt “the solution cannot be to put Quebeckers even more in debt. Taxpayers have tightened their belts enough, it is time for the Quebec government to tighten its own and that starts by setting an example with its cabinet.”
Duhaime says several functions of current ministers can be grouped together to save costs, and posts of deputy ministers could be abolished while some could hold more than one position, taking into account the skills of each. For example, the Ministers Delegate for Health and Social Services, Transport, Education and the Economy.
“When a council of ministers is this big, it sends a signal to the public service and specifically to senior civil servants that the tap is wide open, it's OK to spend, it's OK to waste and that trying to save money is not a priority.” A reduced cabinet sends a strong message and helps rebuild trust with taxpayers “while telling senior officials that the government is serious about limiting spending and actively combating the waste of public funds.”
He also says “it is not up to taxpayers to pay for promises made by François Legault to some of his star candidates… While Quebecers are wondering how to pay the bills, it is not up to them, moreover, to bear the cost of these promises.” Duhaime says a Conservative cabinet will be limited to 20 ministers. “It is time for the government to set an example by tightening its belt, instead of asking Quebec families to do so again… Whether your financial plan is spendthrift or more conservative like ours, waste is waste.”
