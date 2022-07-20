Duhaime announces 10 Montreal area candidates

The Quebec Conservative Party introduced 10 more candidates for the October 3 provincial election. Party leader Éric Duhaime’s announcements bringing the number of officially invested candidates to 76.
Financial advisor and owner of private group insurance services Gestavie, Axel Lellouche will run in Robert-Baldwin, saying Quebec democracy is in danger and is particularly concerned about Bill 96: “I want and must defend my English-speaking fellow citizens who are targeted by Bill 96. The Legault government considers them second-class citizens and I cannot stand idly by in the face of this unjust law.” Legault divided his riding with the law, he says, adding “It is not by using coercion once again that we will succeed in protecting French. I do not believe it.”
Mount Royal-Outremont will have Sabrina Ait Akil as its candidate, Akil works in the banking sector since 2013 and as an international services advisor at the Fédération des caisses Desjardins. “Every day I see a little more of the damage caused by the pathological interventionism of the government” she says, “the numerous confinements as well as the more outlandish health restrictions have prevented merchants from doing business, from prospering. This is unacceptable. Parents must also be given the choice to educate their children as they see fit.”
Lucien Koty will run in Verdun, the IT consultant holding master's degrees in mathematics and operational research. “Having spent part of my youth in countries where individual rights and freedoms are violated, I quickly understood that the future of our democratic society is threatened and that I must get involved to stop this descent into hell. The only party that can get Quebec back on track for better health, reinvigorate our economy and improve our environment remains the Conservative Party of Quebec.”
Évelyne Latreille will carry the Conservative banner in Laporte, the figure skating coach and director of a sports concentration program and beneficiary attendant at Pierre-Boucher hospital seeing and feeling the harmful effects of pandemic closures and the deprivation of sport on moral and physical health: “I witnessed the psychological distress among young people as sports centers closed, opened, closed and reopened, competitions were cancelled, age limits were imposed and vaccination status was demanded of children to practice their sport. All of this affected the morale of our children and teenagers and many have decided to stop or change sports… This must never happen again.”
In Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne, Mischa White has been a reservist in the Canadian Armed Forces for 17 years and worked as an instructor for the Rangers, saying the last few years have demonstrated the need to change course in Quebec. “I want our health care system to be competitive, that Quebecers really get their money's worth and, above all, that their freedom is never again limited by the need to save an already broken system.”
In Gouin, Jayson Paquette Gendron is a carpenter and businessperson who decries the omnipresence of the state, “which puts a brake on the growth of businesses…. the current government takes up too much space in companies.” Educator Louise Poudrier is running in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, the government francization policy and program advisor saying the addition of private contributions to the public system proposed by the PCQ means “the health system will be more efficient and the sick will be treated more quickly.” Emmanuel Da Costa is the chosen candidate in Mercier, the self-employed interior designer saying he has been marked “by the consequences of the measures and the division instigated in the population by the Legault government.”
In Assomption, Cuban native Ernesto Almeida works in auto body repair and volunteers as vice-president of the NGO Association Cuba Independiente Democratica. “When I requested political asylum in Canada and finally managed to get out of Cuba, I arrived in a free, prosperous country where my voice was finally heard. But over the past two years, things have changed… There is no question of Quebecers going through what I went through…. What we put the children of Quebec through is simply appalling and we barely measure the disastrous consequences on their development.” Finally, Louise Sexton will run in Maurice-Richard, the assistant at CRC Maison Esso halfway house, and worked at Norton Rose for 15 years and as a communications project manager for the Parti Québécois. With degrees and studies in history, economic history, law and criminology, Sexton says the PCQ “is our only hope of revitalizing the Quebec model, which is now “totally outdated and dysfunctional.”
