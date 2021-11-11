Dubé tables bill to improve access to family doctors

Health Minister Christian Dubé tabled a bill Thursday that he says will improve access for Quebecers to family doctors.
"The problem of access to a family doctor has been going on for too long, and we have decided to tackle it head on," Dubé stated. "This bill proposes to give us collectively the means to intervene directly to change things, with the collaboration of family physicians. I am convinced that we will be able to work together to provide tangible solutions that will benefit all Quebecers."
The new bill had been expected to deal with remuneration and quotas regarding the amount of patients for family doctors, but it does not.
The provincial government says 1.5 million Quebecers do not have a family doctor.
The law, if adopted, will
• "Allow the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ) to disclose to any establishment and any regional department of regional medicine the information necessary for workforce planning. Access to this data would make it possible to better plan the supply of services and the needs for medical staff."
• "Give RAMQ the power to transmit to the Minister the information necessary for the exercise of his functions, in particular for the development of policies, the planning of medical staff and the monitoring of their implementation.
• "In order to reduce the number of patients waiting for a family doctor, general practitioners will have to [post their availability] on the Guichet d’accès à un médecin de famille (Family Doctor Access Window) to take new patients."
(To find a family doctor accepting new patients, Quebecers can put their name on a waiting list by using the Quebec Family Doctor Finder (GAMF) online.)
• "Physicians will be required to make themselves available to persons registered with RAMQ by using only an appointment system provided for by law or any other system, allowing the harmonization and management of the making of appointments by the Minister. This will provide the data necessary to balance supply and demand."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.