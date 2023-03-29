Dubé introduces bill to overhaul health system

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé on March 29 tabled Bill 15, which he promises will overhaul the province's health and social services system, improve access and make it more efficient.
“The status quo is simply not an option," the minister said. "We are proud to have tabled a bill that continues our transformation through concrete changes to make the health network effective for Quebecers, in all regions. We have seen major support from the various partners for the filing of our Health Plan, and we ask them to continue their contribution to this transformation of our network. Every group can be part of the solution. If we want things to change, everyone has to change. We all have a responsibility to do this, and we all have a responsibility to do this now."
Dubé added that the changes will result in "better coordination within the network, better distribution of care and services in each region and a greater reliance on local decision-making."
Some of Bill 15's proposals:
• The creation of the management organization Santé Québec, replacing the current CIUSS system, to handle daily operations in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The Health Ministry will then "concentrate on orientations, determining budgets, define results to be achieved and evaluate their achievement."
• Santé Québec would "become the sole employer of the health network, replacing the current 34 employers, "and would be solely responsible for attracting and retaining personnel. The government thus wants to establish greater equity among employees and promote greater efficiency in the network. The changes will be made in accordance with the collective agreements that have been signed and in collaboration with the unions."
• Enabling health practitioners more mobility between regions without losing seniority.
• "Sharing clinical leadership equally between doctors, nurses and professionals, especially those in social services."
• To improve access to care and reduce waiting times, the bill "proposes to review the roles and responsibilities of professionals involved in the continuum of care [such as] the appointment of establishment medical directors and territorial medical directors, both for family medicine and for specialized medicine, in each region, to have a better distribution of doctors and therefore equitable access for users across Quebec. Physicians will be more involved in local management."
• "New requirements for physicians to restore the balance between the responsibility of family physicians and that of medical specialists with respect to the population. All physicians must contribute to improving access to health care for Quebecers, in all regions," meaning that medical specialists must see more patients.
• The promised benefits include offering "Quebecers better access to the right healthcare professional at the right time; reducing waiting time in emergency rooms; reducing surgical waiting lists; ensuring a better response to the needs of the population through better control of needs and supply; promoting interdisciplinary practices between doctors, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, midwives, and physiotherapists, "offering a better patient experience in general."
• To ensure this satisfaction, Bill 15 will obligate the health system to measure patient satisfaction, "which will make it possible to quickly adapt the services accordingly. A national users' committee will be set up with the responsibility of harmonizing the practices of the institutions' users' committees and making recommendations to the board of Santé Québec."
• "Providing for a more coordinated complaints process through the addition of a National Complaints Commissioner. Users will be heard and corrections will have to be made when unacceptable situations occur."
• Councils will be put in place "to assess user satisfaction [and will recommend] to presidents and CEOs concrete means to offer a patient experience in line with the needs of users and to meet their obligation of accountability."
• Reinstate previously abolished local management positions, so that "each site will be under the responsibility of a person who must ensure its proper functioning. This had been done during the pandemic."
Liberal MNA André Fortin said the bill's focus seems to be on the structure of the health care network rather than on patient care and having the needed resources to treat the population.
The Montreal Economic Institute think tank says Bill 15 "will reduce the autonomy of facilities and do nothing to keep nurses from leaving the profession.
“If nurses are leaving governmental facilities to work for an agency, it’s because the government as employer discourages them,” said Emmanuelle B. Faubert, economist at the MEI. “Essentially making them return to the employer they left risks leading even more nurses to leave the profession.”
Regarding the creation of Santé Québec and its replacement of the CIUSSS system, Faubert commented that “centralization assumes that a bureaucrat in an office tower in Quebec City knows the reality on the North Shore better than the people on the ground in Baie-Comeau. The health systems that work the best are those like Sweden’s that recognize that the people on the ground are more aware of local issues.”
She added that the Swedish system "respects the autonomy of care facilities," and that the central government "limits itself to establishing guidelines and quality standards."
The CSQ union's secreatary-treasurer Luc Beauregard stated that "we are wondering about the advisability of tabling such a major bill when the staff and the population have barely digested the reform of the previous Minister of Health. Like Minister Dubé, we do not want to go to war. However, we must have assurances that staff and the public will be listened to. The priority must be people first and foremost. At first glance, we still seem to be shuffling structures and playing with organization charts, without necessarily tackling the real basic problems. Nursing personnel, in particular, at the heart of direct services to the population, expect more than administrative solutions."
