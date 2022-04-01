Dubé indicates reconsideration of shelved Dawson College project

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé indicated he and his government may reconsider reversing the shelving of the once-promised Dawson College expansion project.
The government had withdrawn the project, and recently issued its official refusal, because it wanted to prioritize francophone CEGEP students, despite pleas from Dawson, resolutions supporting the project from municipalities and a more than 20,000 signature National Assembly petition.
Just after he announced a major health care reform for Quebec, including training and hiring many new nurses, Dubé appeared on the Elias Makos show on CJAD.
"The expansion project for Dawson College was abruptly cancelled by members of your government — I don't know if everyone's talking to each other here," Makos told Dubé during the interview. "[The project] would have helped so much in training nurses and people in Radiation Oncology. Is everyone on the same page?"
Dube responded that "we are on the same page... for example, on that specific point, the document I posted, I said I was willing to make some adjustments, for example, on training, and the point that you're raising, if I realize it will be negative to what we're saying, I will have to contact the Minister of Education to make sure we understand the impact of that decision
"You're raising a good point, and I'm just saying it's my duty after listening to points like the one you're raising to see if there is something that I can do about it," Dubé said. "So I'm just saying that this is the time that I have between now and the election to make sure that if some adjustments are needed, they'll be done."
