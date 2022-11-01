The Quebec government is implementing measures that will be taking place in the coming weeks to lessen the ongoing problem of emergency room overcrowding, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced at a press conference Tuesday Nov. 1.
They include having more Quebecers use the 811 line in non-urgent cases to speak to a nurse practitioner and possibly get an appointment at a clinic instead of going to an emergency room. As well, clinics with nurse practioners will open, the first of which will be two in the eastern and centre-south areas of Montreal. Quebec also wants to provide more care for patients at home, so that beds can be freed up.
Dubé was asked about a letter sent by the heads of emergency rooms describing "systemic dysfunction" and "deplorable situations," and saying that ERs are "victims of a failing system." He was asked why the measures just announced were not implemented before.
Dubé responded that the ER situation is similar throughout Canada, and not unique to Quebec.
"But that's not an excuse for not having done what we should have done," he added. "I'm looking forward, and I'm meeting most of those doctors in Quebec City. We all appreciate what they're seeing, and they're right. I'm not saying the solution is easy... There is a commitment on our part that we'll implement a solution very quickly."
Associate Deputy Health Minister Dr. Lucie Opatrny mentioned the Jewish General Hospital's innovative command centre, which Dubé has promised to implement in Quebec hospitals to lessen emergency room waits and which coordinates where patients should be treated and tested, and go for rehabilitation or long-term care.
"There really has to be a buy-in of the whole team, not only the ER room and the physicians on the floor, but really a hospital system from the top right down," she said. "We've invited people from all over Quebec to come visit the JGH and other centres to see how it's done. It's not so easy to incite change and do the knowledge transfer, but now there's an urgency."
Dr. Opatrny also pointed out that the actual volume of people in ERs is the same as in the last few years.
"But there are hundreds of beds closed. And that's what drives the length of stay in the emergency room up, and the huge urgency to rapidly put into place all these measures" announced at the press conference
