Drug seizures, arrest in Laval

Investigators from Laval’s Organized Crime Squad have made arrests and several seizures of drugs.
Last June, reports of small and large quantities of cocaine trafficking were brought to the attention of Crime Squad investigators. Projet Diago corroborated this information and confirmed the presence of illicit drug distribution activities in several forms in the territory.
On November 14, two suspects, aged 43 and a third, aged 49, were arrested and search warrants were obtained for two residences in the Chomedey and Vimont neighbourhoods, as well as for two vehicles. The searches resulted in the seizure of large quantities of narcotics with a total street value of more than $95,000. Seized in the searches were 366 grams of cocaine; 11,000 methamphetamine tablets with logo; 37 Xanax tablets; 38 grams of narcotic drugs in powder form; 38 methamphetamine tablets; and Canadian currency. All three suspects were released following their arrests and face drug trafficking charges.
