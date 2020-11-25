'Drop Off a Difference" event at Madison's parking lot Dec. 6

Côte St. Luc resident David Lisbona announced that his Nellie Philanthropy charitable public foundation will be holding a “Drop Off a Difference” event, Sunday, Dec. 6 from 9 am to 1 pm at the Madison’s parking lot, 7977 Décarie Blvd near Ferrier.
“The event will be dedicated to the memory of a wonderful friend, Father John Walsh,” Lisbona wrote on the CSL Ideas Facebook page. “We will be collecting white linens (only), blankets, towels, sleeping bags and duffel bags, tuques, gloves, scarves, new underwear, new hygiene products and new toiletries for Montreal’s homeless shelters — the Welcome Hall Mission, Chez Doris and Nazareth/John’s House.”
Also collected will be “new Socks for Montreal’s Sock it to Me (St. Michael’s Mission), new toys for the Generations Foundation Xmas toy drive; canned fish, peanut butter and/or cereal (only) for Moisson Montreal; working iPads and/or tablets and their accessories for Dress for Success and CSL Seniors programs.”
Lisbona added that “if you have any Gift cards, we will take those too. Place them in an envelope with where you would like them to go, we will monetize them, and if you have cheques to defray our costs we will always take those — tax receipts will be issued for all monetary donations.”
The event will be drive thru.
“We are asking donors to stay in their cars and our volunteers will retrieve all items that our partners have requested. We cannot stress enough, please leave everything loose in your cars. No bags, no frayed towels, no broken zippers, no pantry purges, it will make our drive easier. Please bring only the items we requested, it will be much appreciated. If you would like to help, please go on to the Nellie Philanthropy Facebook page and send us a message or feel free to send me one.
“Stay safe, abide by the rules, see you on Dec. 6.”
