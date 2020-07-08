Driving While Black protest rolls through Montreal streets

A Driving While Black protest made up of a convoy of luxury cars took place in Montreal Sunday, to “denounce racial profiling and to claim the right to drive without harassment and without fear of police violence,” organizers said.
“For many, police arrests in the name of ‘routine control’ of vehicles have become a form of abusive and discriminatory attack on members of these communities, often with violent consequences on their freedom of movement and their right to own and to drive luxury cars,” said an event advisory on Facebook.
More than 350 people, francophones and anglophones from the eastern and western parts of Montreal, took part with 200 cars.
The SPVM is revealing its new policy on street checks involving visible minorities this week — a report last year stated Blacks and Indigenous people are four times more likely to be stopped and checked by Montreal police than members of the white community.
Protesters told the media that Black drivers are asked on numerous occasions if the cars they are driving are theirs, if they are stolen and other questions, and that some are pulled over several times a month.
Alain Babineau, of the Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR), said that the issue of “Driving While Black” has been “identified through various reports all the way back to 1984.”
Babineau also told the media that efforts against profiling will continue.
“We’re looking for ultimately getting a province-wide policy incorporated into the Police Act which will provide some regulations around checks of all sorts, whether it be pedestrian or traffic checks,” he told CTV.
