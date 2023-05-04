A 17-year-old minor was arrested around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday May 3 after leading Sûrété du Québec officers on a chase on the Décarie Expressway, and he hit some cars on the service road near Jean-Talon in the process, SQ spokesperson Sergeant Audrey-Anne Bilodeau told The Suburban.
The Suburban was at the scene at Décarie and Jean Talon around 6 p.m. and saw numerous police cars from the SQ, SPVM and even a Canadian Pacific Police vehicle. A heavily damaged Toyota Highlander SUV was being towed on to a truck and debris was being cleaned on the Décarie service road.
Bilodeau pointed out that the stolen vehicle had an Ontario personalized license plate indicating the brand of the SUV.
"One of our officers was following the car on Highway 15, and when the driver saw him, he hit a few cars along the way on the service road. He then fled on foot. We asked for assistance from our SPVM colleagues and three minutes later, the driver was apprehended. He was detained. No one was injured. He was brought to a youth facility and was expected to be in court today (Thursday May 4)."
