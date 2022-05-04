Driver hit Hydro pole in MoWest in April, residents lost power

A motorist collided with a Hydro pole in Montreal West this past April 6, Councillor Lauren Small-Pennefather said as part of her monthly Public Security report at the April 25 town council meeting.
The collision took place at 2 a.m. at the corner of Ballantyne and Sherbrooke.
"The Hydro pole was sectioned in half," the councillor explained. "The driver actually fled the scene of the accident and was apprehended by the police shortly thereafter. Police had suspected that the driver was intoxicated."
As a result of the accident, "several residents lost power and Hydro was called for emergency repairs. And for those who were registered, our Code Red [automated emergency notification system] was used."
On another subject, the councillor urged residents to "continue to please be vigilant with their vehicles, ensuring that they're locked when not used to avoid anybody entering your vehicle and taking any personal items."
Similar recommendations have been made in Hampstead, where a surprisingly high number of resident have left their vehicles parked outside unlocked over the years.
