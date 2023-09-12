Driver charged in St. Laurent racing accident

A 28-year-old man has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm following an accident 2:30 p.m. Sunday on Côte de Liesse in St. Laurent that was captured on video.
The driver pulled out of a parking lot, raced down the street, lost control, hit a person who went flying and knocked down a light standard. A man, 19, and a woman, 23, were seriously injured, partially from the falling light standard. The woman is in stable but critical condition, while the man was said to be out of danger.
The driver, who was not injured, appeared in court Monday.
This was one of several vehicular accidents that have taken place in Montreal in recent months, including a speeding accident on Côte St. Luc Road that resulted in the death of a visitor to Montreal who was driving, a multi-vehicle accident on Décarie near Jean Talon caused by a fleeing criminal and a three-vehicle accident in NDG in which a restaurant was heavily damaged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.