The drive to get ISO anti-corruption certification in the city’s largest borough has come to an end. Or not.
Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough voted down a motion to adopt the process last week. Mayor Sue Montgomery had ordered an anti-corruption certification audit last year to assess the borough’s vulnerabilities and was pushing for ISO adoption.
Despite results showing areas needing definite improvement, the council nixed the plan over costs, and echoed the centre city administration which also demurred, citing other measures in place such as the Inspector General’s office, and contract management policies, as sufficient.
Indeed, Montreal’s finance and administration committee, chaired by opposition councillors, recommended against adoption, which was promoted by Opposition leader Lionel Perez.
Costs were cited, with the process requiring up to $75,000 for initial certification and salary for a full-time hire, $125,000 a year for at least two years.
“As borough mayor, I have the responsibility to ensure taxpayers’ money is spent wisely,” said Montgomery. “Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce has a budget of about $70 million and residents need to be assured that their money is well spent.” ISO 37001 is an internationally recognized anti-corruption certification and “is about preventing corruption before it occurs. CDN-NDG had the opportunity to take the courageous, and frankly no-brainer step of being the first borough to receive this certification.”
At council last week, Montgomery cited the “sad recent history” of CDN-NDG when it came to corruption, citing the fraud conviction of former mayor Michael Applebaum and the suicide of a borough director during a UPAC investigation. “There is a dark cloud hanging over our borough and I think its time that we address it.”
Montgomery thanked resident Neal Mukherjee, co-founder of Équipe CDN-NDG and an accountant, certified fraud examiner and investigator, who advocated for the ISO certification. She also lauded Perez’s efforts for proposing it at Montreal city hall.
She says there is still work that should and will be done. Thanks to the audit, CDN-NDG has a 55-page portrait highlighting its major weaknesses, like no risk assessment mechanism, or anti-corruption training in place, and more.
“I’m disappointed my colleagues on borough council would not join me in becoming leaders in fighting corruption… Although the borough council refused to adopt the ISO 37001 standard, it has still been a useful exercise. The audit of our borough’s anti-corruption practices revealed many gaps. I will be working to address these gaps even though we are unable to get the official certification.”
