Hydro-Québec’s income fell $620 million in 2020 compared to 2019 as a result of COVID-19 and milder temperatures that year, the utility announced.
The net income in 2020 was $2.3 billion.
“Not surprisingly, our results were affected by the public health crisis and economic slowdown,” stated Hydro-Québec President and Chief Executive Officer Sophie Brochu. “In these trying times, we fully assumed our role within Quebec society by implementing exceptional measures totaling $90 million to help customers facing financial difficulties get through the situation. We also launched several initiatives that will contribute to Quebec’s economic development and the acceleration of the energy transition in northeastern North America.”
Hydro released more details of the factors leading to the income decline.
• “A four percent decrease in electricity consumption in Quebec due to the public health measures.”
• “A seven percent decline in baseload demand from the commercial, institutional and small industrial sector and the large industrial sector.”
• “A four percent increase in demand from the residential sector.”
• “Milder temperatures in the winter and fall (3˚C and 2˚C higher, respectively, than in 2019).”
• Outside Quebec, “a $537-million contribution to net income.”
• “Net export volume: 31.3 TWh, down 2.4 TWh from 2019.”
• “A price decline of some 25% on the company’s main export markets.”
• “A decrease mitigated by positive impact of sales and risk management strategies.”
More specifically, in Quebec, “net electricity sales decreased by $146 million essentially because of the impact of temperatures, which were milder in 2020 than in 2019 during most of the months when heating requirements affect customers’ energy consumption.
“On markets outside Québec, net electricity exports declined by $116 million on account of first-quarter temperature variances, which resulted in lower demand and prices on export markets, and the repercussions of the pandemic, which also led to lower prices and market requirements, especially in the second quarter. Operational expenditure was $328 million higher than the previous year, partly because of the effect of the pandemic—in particular the rise in the allowance related to the collectibility risk for certain accounts receivable—and an increase in the Pension Plan’s current service cost, mainly due to a decrease in the discount rates.”
“Although we faced strong headwinds in 2020, we’ll be able to pay a dividend of over $1.7 billion to our shareholder, the Quebec government,” stated Jean-Hugues Lafleur, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “This amount, combined with the economic spinoffs of our operations throughout the province, confirms Hydro-Québec’s role as a major contributor to the Quebec economy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.