Drag queen story time will take place in St. Laurent

A storytime session featuring Montreal drag queen Barbada will be taking place in St. Laurent, the borough confirmed Monday.
Barbada, whose real name is Sebastien Potvin, recently said that the story time session had been cancelled, but Mayor Alan DeSousa said last month that the borough wanted to further study the material that will be presented. The council met with Barbada Aug. 1.
The session is called L’heure du conte pour les enfants, animée par Barbada, and will take place Nov. 5, at 2 p.m. at the Bibliothèque du Boisé and at 10:30 a.m. at the Bibliothèque du Vieux-Saint-Laurent.
The borough statement said that "Barbada’s messages are imbued with openness to difference, inclusion and diversity. This event is part of the borough's fall program, comprised of numerous cultural and library activities." The borough also raised the rainbow flag to kick off Pride Week.
"St. Laurent council will always encourage and respect all forms of art and creativity," Mayor Alan DeSousa said. "So we’re pleased to have had the opportunity to get together with Barbada for a discussion that was enriching for everyone. We’re always looking for ways to improve the services we offer families and children in particular. We are therefore delighted to be able to welcome Barbada to St. Laurent under the best possible conditions."
Barbada stated that "I have been leading the storytime activity since 2016 and it has proven its worth. I'm delighted to be able to offer it in St. Laurent this fall. The main objective is to give children a taste for reading, while discovering the wealth of differences! I'm also happy to have had the opportunity to talk to St. Laurent council freely and with mutual respect. It's important to answer questions in order to avoid any and all misunderstandings."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.