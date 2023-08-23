Chabad Lifeline, the longtime Montreal organization that offers free addiction care on a no-waiting list and non-sectarian basis, introduced to the community its newest team member — Dr. Rachel Rabin, an assistant professor from McGill University’s Department of Psychiatry and an Addiction Researcher at the Douglas Mental Health University Institute.
She appeared with Chabad Lifeline director Rabbi Benyamin Bresinger — executive director Rabbi Ronnie Fine was also in attendance — at a presentation on Understanding Addiction at Chabad NDG. The goal of the presentation was to "help change the conversation surrounding addiction within the local Jewish community." During an interactive poll by audience members at the event, the majority said they knew at least one person with an addiction, and a sizable amount said they knew many.
Dr. Rabin told her audience that addiction is a brain disorder, and that the most common addictive substances are alcohol, tobacco and marijuana.
"We all know that not everyone who uses a substance will develop an addiction," she explained. "In Canada, about 20 percent of the population would meet the criteria for an addiction in their lifetime. This percentage is huge, and this is greater than any psychiatric disorder."
Dr. Rabin said addiction can affect anybody, regardless of age, gender, race, religion and socioeconomic status.
"What I really want to drive home is that addiction is a chronic relapsing brain disorder characterized by a compulsive desire to use a drug despite catastrophic consequences. What many people don't know is that it's associated with a decreased pleasure from the drug, and involves a loss of control."
Dr. Rabin added that the younger someone is who starts using a substance, "the more likely they are to develop an addiction.
"What's so crucial, and not a lot of people know this — drug use in adolescence is so harmful because the teen brain is under construction, still developing....Drug use in adolescents can actually change the brain and prime it to be more sensitive to develop psychiatric disorders, like addiction, and other cognitive problems, which is why we often see the two hand in hand."
Dr. Rabin said delaying the onset of first drug use is "very critical for normal human brain development.
"The Quebec government knows this, which is why we have the highest legal age for cannabis use out of all the provinces in Canada."
She said it is vital for addicts to connect with treatment centres, such as Chabad Lifeline.
"We need to motivate these people to reduce their use and to prevent a relapse. The biggest problem is most don't go to seek treatment, and we hope that's going to change at Chabad Lifeline. Behavioural treatments are the best things we can offer people with addictions, and they do have effective outcomes. I also want to emphasize the importance of community, family and interpersonal support in a recovery. It's unlikely a person with an addiction can recover without these pillars. Treatment has to be readily available."
For more information on Chabad Lifeline and its services, go to www.chabadlifeline.com.
