Quebec deputy health minister Dr. Lucie Opatrny has been selected as the new president and executive director of the McGill University Health Center (MUHC). The MUHC Board issued a statement that, “Dr. Opatrny’s academic training, talent, energy, and multi-faceted experience in the health and social services network make her a natural candidate and exceptional fit for this appointment.”
Chairman Peter Kruyt notes that "The MUHC is preparing a new strategic plan and there is no shortage of challenges to tackle. Like Dr. Gfeller, who put the MUHC back on track and guided its teams through the pandemic with tremendous skill and empathy, Dr. Opatrny has a keen understanding of what must be done to keep apace of advances in clinical care, research and education and how to nurture innovation while being in tune with the needs of patients and the role we play in partnership with our colleagues in the health network”.
Opatrny is a McGill graduate, holding a master’s degree in epidemiology and biostatistics. She also holds a diploma in advanced negotiations and a master’s degree in healthcare management from Harvard University.
Opatrny said that the MUHC, “has a long history of developing and providing Quebecers with cutting-edge care." She also expressed that she is looking forward to working with the various teams within the MUHC to “foster more interdisciplinary care and further their goals and success.”
Opatrny will officially start the position the week of January 30th, 2023 after the Quebec cabinet confirms the selection.
