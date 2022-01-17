Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg, President and CEO of CIUSSS West-Central Montreal - which includes the Jewish General Hospital - was named one of the 10 most inspiring CEOs of 2021 by the U.S.-based Industry Era magazine.
The magazine says Dr. Rosenberg was recognized for his "strides in improving health care and social services through the use of artificial intelligence and the development of OROT, the CIUSSS’s connected health innovation hub.
“Doing the right thing, instead of following the exigencies of the crowd, has been the hallmark of my career,” Dr. Rosenberg told Industry Era. “For me, everything starts with the clarification of ‘why’. This notion is fundamental and guides every challenge upon which I have embarked.”
"Both of these achievements are part of an overall strategy that Dr. Rosenberg has introduced over the past several years, not only to make the most of digital technology, but to jump-start the process of developing new digital tools," says a Jewish General Hospital News article. "The overall goal is to use digital innovation to enhance user-centred care and to provide 'Care Everywhere'—that is, delivering care in whichever setting is safest, most convenient and most comfortable for the patient."
The Industry Era article adds that "in Dr. Rosenberg’s vision, digital technology does not replace the human touch. Rather, it enables professionals to perform their work more efficiently, thereby allowing more time to be devoted to the personal aspects of care.
Industry Era praised Dr. Rosenberg’s “unique perspective, dedication and revolutionary work in health care, which have positioned him as a pace-setting leader” and noted his commitment to “excellence, attention to detail, accountability, integrity and simplicity.”
