Downtown restaurant caught on fire Sunday evening

A downtown Montreal restaurant - Cuccino Trattoria - went up in flames on Sunday evening.
The fire began shortly before 10 p.m. in the basement of the three-story commercial and residential building located on Notre-Dame Street West, near Guy Street
The fire quickly spread to the 1st floor, but firefighters dispatched to the scene were able to contain the flames after an initial alarm.
No injuries were reported in connection to the incident. According to the Montreal Fire Department no occupants were upstairs at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time, though investigators were able to determine that it started in the basement of the building.
The extent of the damage caused to the building, part of which is currently under construction is also unknown for the time being.
