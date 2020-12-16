Downtown Montreal, badly affected by the pandemic, nearly empty office buildings, ongoing construction and no parking on parts of Ste. Catherine West and the current ban on indoor dining, needs a form of “shock treatment” to achieve an economic recovery, says Serge Goulet, President of the real estate development firm Devimco Immobilier.
During a Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal’s Strategic Forum on the Downtown Area panel discussion, Goulet said the city, “the two senior levels of government and the private sector must create a new partnership—the equivalent of a New Deal—to ensure the economic recovery of the city’s downtown and surrounding area.”
“Montreal urgently needs shock treatment,” Mr. Goulet told the panel. “Faced with the pandemic and the urgent need for action to revive its economy, the City of Montreal should allow the private sector to contribute financially to the construction of public equipment and infrastructure. Governments are increasing deficits to get us out of the crisis, while we have enormous capital that is lying dormant and waiting for decisions that are not forthcoming. We want to do our part, but our offers are not being answered.”
Goulet suggested “designing a grid for evaluating the economic and social impacts of major projects in order to assess and quantify what each one can offer beyond the minimums required by bylaws.”
The grid would include “performance criteria based on what developers will offer in terms of added value in:
• Tourism and heritage, such as the restoration of historical sites and tourism facilities.
• Housing, such as more social housing.
• Public infrastructure, such as roads and water networks.
• Sustainable development, such as more parks, more urban agriculture, circular economy and clean technologies.
• Mobility, such as bicycles, footpaths, streets and a new REM station in the Peel Basin.
•Job creation.
“In return for this contribution, the City of Montreal should allow developers to add value to their major projects by agreeing to make certain bylaws more flexible or by permitting greater densification of projects,” Goulet said.
Goulet and 13 other real estate business leaders also recently published an open letter to the Mayor of Montreal proposing the “creation of a roundtable to involve all stakeholders as quickly as possible in the implementation of major growth-generating projects in Montreal.”
Goulet added that the federal and provincial government must be part of such a roundtable.
“Governments can contribute with special stimulus programs in which we want to participate,” he said. “In addition, several ministries or government-owned corporations could be involved, including Heritage Canada, Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated, the Ministère de l’Économie et de l’Innovation du Québec, and the Bureau d’audiences publiques sur l’environnement (office for public hearings on the environment, or BAPE). The idea is to create a ‘one-stop shop’ for each level of government.”
Goulet stated that business leaders “do not want to disregard the rules and processes that govern our public administrations, but to achieve balance and show that everyone can work together to achieve a common goal. The situation demands it and everyone must do their part.”
