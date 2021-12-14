A 43,000 square-foot mansion known as the Timmins Estate on Sunnyside Avenue in Upper Westmount was sold in November for $18.5 million.
The home is also known as the "Downton Abbey of Westmount."
Some real estate reports say that the $18.5 million transaction is the highest in Quebec history, beating out the August 2020 $18 million sale of the William R. Gratton Holt house, on Redpath Crescent. However, some reports at the time said that latter home sold for $20 million.
According to a listing, the Timmins Estate is a "majestic Jacobean stone mansion designed by famed architects Ross and Macfarlane and built in 1910 for Lieutenant-Colonel Charles A. Smart. It was later occupied by mining and railroad magnate Jules Timmins, the founding father of Canada's mining industry, and the property was known thereafter as the Timmins Estate.
"Over the years, the Estate has hosted prime ministers, presidents and other notables, including Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and chess prodigy Anatoly Karpov."
Media reports say the sale was handled by luxury real estate broker Joseph Montanaro and took place privately.
The Journal de Montréal has reported that the new listed owner is Pinar Cetin, spouse of Rami Atallah, co-founder and chief executive of the online luxury fashion store Ssense.
