Dorval-based Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. welcomed Health Minister Christian Dubé's recent announcement that its gene therapy intravenous treatment for pediatric patients with spinal muscular atrophy is now covered under the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ).
"Zolgensma is the first gene therapy to receive formal public reimbursement in Canada," says a Novartis statement.
The company announced that public reimbursement by the province for use of the treatment took effect as of Oct. 20, "and will apply for children with SMA following the recommendation from the Institut national d'excellence en santé et services sociaux."
Quebec's announcement, says the company, includes a "pathway for children up to six months of age and case-by-case access for children beyond six months of age. The specific criteria for reimbursement will be added to the Liste des médicaments, available on the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ) website.
"This is a momentous day and one we know the Quebec SMA community has been waiting for," stated Andrea Marazzi, Country Pharma Organization Head, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada. "I want to thank the Quebec government for their leadership, both in moving quickly to cover Zolgensma, as well as adopting the INESSS recommendations, which acknowledge the societal impact of unequal access due to delayed diagnoses for Quebec children with SMA.
"We believe all Canadian children with SMA who may benefit from this treatment should have the same opportunity and will continue to collaborate with the provinces, territories and federal plans to provide timely and equitable public reimbursement."
Dr. Nicolas Chrestian, Chief of Pediatric Neurology, who specializes in neuromuscular disorders at Centre Hospitalier Mère Enfant Soleil, Université Laval in Québec City, said Dubé's announcement "brings hope to the families in my care who have been seeking access to Zolgensma for their children.
"Prompt access to treatments like Zolgensma that can halt progression of SMA are critical for children to reach their developmental potential and having costs covered by the province helps remove some of the impact that SMA can have on families."
