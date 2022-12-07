The Dorval holiday market rung in the holiday season starting last Friday. The market took shape in the parking lot at the intersection of Dawson and Tulip Avenue. Dorval states that it was “inspired by European markets," and that "this outdoor site will showcase regional artisans, local products and gastronomic discoveries in an enchanting atmosphere with lights, background music and small maisonettes serving as kiosks for merchants.”
The market will be an opportunity for residents to explore local businesses and experience a variety of family-friendly entertainment. The market will continue December 9-11, and December 16-18 with each weekend having a different theme.
The market’s opening hours are as follows:
Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be a variety of unique events depending on the day.
Due to the closure of the parking lot utilized for the market, residents are encouraged to park in three municipal parking lots on Martin Avenue. The parking lot behind city hall will be available to people attending the market during opening hours, as well as specially placed parking spaces inside the municipal parking lots and additional disabled parking spaces being added on Tulip Avenue.
