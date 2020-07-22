Don't engage mask bylaw violators: CSL councillor

Côte St. Luc residents should not confront people violating the city's bylaw requiring the wearing of face coverings in local businesses and municipal buildings, which took full effect July 1, Councillor Oren Sebag told the July CSL council meeting.
Quebec, as of this past Saturday, now requires the wearing of masks in indoor spaces throughout the province.
Frequently, on the CSL Ideas Facebook page, residents have expressed frustration about alleged violations. The city's response is that people can write to maskregulations@cotesaintluc.org to report violations.
"Note, however, that some people have medical conditions that give them an exemption," the response also says. "Our inspectors are visiting/has visited every storefront to explain the new by-law. We recommend that if people don't feel safe at a commerce, they should try to shop at places where they do feel safe. Finally, with the announcement from Quebec about mandatory face coverings indoors, we hope that this increases overall use."
During the July council meeting, Sebag, who is a nurse by profession, said he receives many phone calls and e-mails from people concerned about others not wearing masks in public places.
"I've gotten at least three people telling me that they got into altercations by engaging in dialogue with someone about face masks," he said. "I'm going to ask all residents to be very vigilant and also make sure not to confront somebody right off the bat. This becomes a very sensitive issue for people and we've seen it not only on the social media front, but also some of the calls I've been getting."
Sebag added that "we can't teach civility, we can't teach politeness, but I ask everybody to just take care of themselves, wash your hands, continue being vigilant, continue being safe, and all will be good out there."
