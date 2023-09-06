“Don’t believe it,” says Emmanuel Morin, “it’s a myth.”
The Service Quality and Complaints Commissioner of the CIUSSS l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal insists: “We want to hear complaints, complaints are good!”
The complaints process is well defined in Quebec’s Act Respecting Health Services and Social Services, as is his role: a mandate to not only receive complaints but to act on them and work to improve the situation and thus, the system.
“It’s all constructive,” he told The Suburban at his office at St. Mary’s Hospital in Côte des Neiges, which while extra-territorial, is one of many institutions under the West Island CIUSSS umbrella, along with clientele and population served by the Douglas, Grace Dart, Saint-Anne’s, Lakeshore General, Batshaw Youth and Family Centres and more. In fact, it’s the island’s largest CIUSSS, covering a 184-square-km territory including eight cities and four boroughs with a population of nearly 375,000.
It’s up to Morin and his staff of 15 associate commissioners, complaint delegates, administrators, and medical examiners to receive and examine complaints throughout the system, handling a diverse and wide array of issues. For example, if you’re unhappy with care and services during your last hospitalization; your special needs child isn’t getting needed services; a parent is being mistreated by residential staff; or the quality of home services from your CLSC is lacking.
Morin arrived at the office five years ago, first as associate commissioner with a criminology background and experience as investigator for Quebec’s Viens Commission, the public inquiry on relations between Indigenous peoples and public services. The Commissioner’s office was a huge opportunity coming from Viens: “It was the same; go to the community to let them know that we are here and listen to them.”
According to his 2021-2022 annual report, the youth system is a source of a 53 percent hike in complaints, “and that’s a very good thing,” says Morin. “It means youth are aware and exercising their rights. This is exactly what we want.” Complaints throughout the group home network range from interpersonal relationships with staff and quality of furniture to Internet access and much more, rising significantly with the assignment of a dedicated complaints delegate, a psycho-educator by profession. “It’s about being visible.” Equally, he’s assigned an assistant commissioner for seniors in CHSLDs.
Overall, the office managed 3026 files (a 4% decrease) with 463 complaints mainly arising from care and services offered (32%); interpersonal relations (communications, attitude, etc.) 23%; and environment and material resources (procedures, hygiene, food, comfort, etc.) 17%.
Visibility of the office and its service is also defined in law, and an annual spring publicity campaign helps. “It’s a complex role, so people need to see us, understand our independence.” Indeed, the busy CIUSSS organigram shows a jumble of multi-tiered hierarchies, save for the Commissioner, an outlier, who is appointed by, and reports only to, the Board of Directors. “We are not the staff, we are not management, but we work closely with them to improve. When users understand our independence and the confidentiality of the process, they know we offer a safe space.”
There are restrictions he regrets, particularly turnover in the system, after having established strong collaboration relationships with managers. “We have to renew,” he says, and in his own office change can be tough because “the learning curve is fairly difficult.”
The job requires patience, empathy, excellent communication skills and an ability to speak to people. “Of course,” complaints delegate Solange Siné told The Suburban. “People think ‘oh it’s only about power to make changes’, but first it’s about listening. People are coming to us to express themselves, but before you can do anything else, you have to let them know you want to hear what they have to say.”
Morin always wants to give management “the chance to fix a problem first… to de-escalate. We’re not here to blame, offer legal action or compensation; it’s about improvement.” Users however, should not shy away from complaining at the point of service, but if you’re not satisfied, then head for the Commissioner. If you are receiving services or are entitled to receive services, you are within the purview of his office.
Sometimes the response might not be welcomed, “but we take the opportunity to inform, to educate.” For example, if you feel you were not treated appropriately at the E.R. during triage, were not given correct priority, or interaction with staff wasn’t positive, “sometimes we have to go and talk to the ER staff, but we will also remind users that they may have come on a weekend that the department was understaffed, and that employees are under a lot of stress.”
Morin and his team are mandated to respond and conclude a file within 45 days, although sometimes an extension is necessary, and follow-ups are conducted by the CIUSSS’ Comité de vigilance.
