Don't appeal Bill 40 ruling say Liberals, Conservatives

Many of the measures contained in Francois Legault’s attempt to abolish English school boards were struck down as unconstitutional by Quebec Superior Court this month. Judge Sylvain Lussier’s August 2 ruling on Bill 40 came more than two years after the law was introduced. Since that time French school boards have been abolished and replaced by school service centres, But Quebec’s English school boards won a stay in the application of the law and remained functioning as usual pending the ruling.
Quebecers meanwhile are waiting for the proverbial other shoe to drop, that is, the government appealing the decision.
On August 7, Quebec Conservative leader Eric Duhaime said it’s time for the Legault government “to stop trying to divide francophones and anglophones. The protection and promotion of the French fact in Quebec does not happen by negating the historic rights of English Quebecers. The Legault government must not appeal this decision of the Superior Court that recognized the anglophone minority’s constitutional rights to manage their schools.”
Many observers say would not accomplish much save for demonstrating a mean-spirited petty attack on the province’s anglophone minority. As noted by Suburban editor Beryl Wajsman, “If Quebec appeals this verdict, it will clearly be evidencing what many have feared. That this government’s goal is simply to weaken the non-francophone communities by destroying their institutions. An appeal would be nothing other than petty venality… An appeal of this judgment would not be about making education stronger. It would be nothing less than about making non-francophone minorities weaker.”
Last week, Jacques Cartier MNA Greg Kelly, opposition critic for relations with English-speaking Quebecers, wrote to Education Minister Bernard Drainville, urging his government to drop any plans of appeal. In the letter, also addressed to Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette and Minister Responsible for Relations with Anglophone Quebecers Eric Girard, Kelly says the law “completely missed the target” by prioritizing school governance reform over supporting student success, adding the law doesn’t address the labour shortage compromising delivery of services that Quebec students are entitled to, which “ultimately makes the difference between success and failure.”
All this, while ignoring constitutional protections for English-speaking Quebecers, says the declaration, signed by education critic Marwah Rizqy and justice critic André Fortin. The law was opposed by the Liberals for several reasons, he wrote, notably because it doesn't help school success and because “it encroaches on these recognized constitutional protections for minority language education.” It's helpful to remember says Kelly, that “any weakening of these protections in Quebec is accompanied by an equivalent weakening of protections for francophone minorities elsewhere in Canada who are protected by the same constitutional measures.”
He says the judgment invalidating many aspects of the law came at the end of a long judicial saga that cost significant sums both for the government and English school boards, “that could have been invested in Quebec students’ success.”
The Liberals demand that future changes to English school governance be subject to a political and institutional consensus, and are urging the CAQ to act on issues directly affecting school success: high dropout rates, hordes of students failing written French exams, presence of more than 30,000 legally unqualified teachers, and the rising number of dilapidated schools.
