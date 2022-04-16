When the history of post-War Montreal is written, the name of Donato Broccolini - and the family dynasty he founded - will be in the front ranks. He passed away recently in his 97th year.
Born in Teramo, Italy, Donato immigrated to Canada with his parents in 1930 at the height of the Great Depression. Inspired by his uncle and wanting to follow in his footsteps into the construction business in Montreal, Donato finished his studies in engineering and then built his first house, which he sold for $16,000. By 1949 he founded a small residential construction company that eventually built whole blocks of homes and eventually entire neighbourhoods. It was that company that he built - later working with his sons - into the giant it is today. It bears the same proud name it started with, Broccolini Construction.
His eldest son Joseph, Executive Vice-President of Broccolini, had this to say, “From his beginnings in the industry, my father always stressed the importance of honesty, integrity, perseverance, and an entrepreneurial spirit. He was a man of his word who embodied values of humility and passion. He believed deeply in the importance of enhancing his community and passed on the importance of those qualities and beliefs to his children and his grandchildren. He will be forever and deeply missed.”
Donato Broccolini always stressed the importance of developing lasting relationships – with customers and collaborators alike – as well as pride in producing work of exemplary quality. He instilled those values in his sons and partners.
By the late 1970s, the company shifted its focus from residential construction to the industrial and commercial sectors. In the 1980s, Donato brought his sons John, Joseph and Paul into the management of the company. The Broccolinis brought the company into new markets building sophisticated retail outlets, manufacturing facilities, and industrial complexes and expanding into purchasing strategically located land, which became the sites for many of the company’s most important projects.
Through the years Broccolini Construction, led by Donato’s guiding philosophy of integrity and quality, has earned the confidence of a veritable who’s who of the business world for whom the company has built projects and headquarters. Just to name some, they include, Canadian Tire, Best Buy, Sobeys, Wal-Mart, Costco, Purolator, Amazon, National Bank, Ikea, Saks Fifth Avenue, ABB, Mountain Equipment Co-op, XTL Transport, and Public Works and Government Services Canada.
Over the past decade, in addition to putting its stamp on Ottawa, Toronto and many other Canadian cities, the company has changed the face of downtown Montreal with projects ranging from the L’Avenue condominium tower near the Bell Centre to the three-building mixed use project that will house the headquarters of the Banque Nationale in the heart of Montreal’s financial district.
Through all the excellence and success, family was parent to Donato Broccolini. He married the love of his life Jeanette DiGennaro in 1953 and they had four sons, 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Today, three generations of Broccolinis run the business, guiding its growth in Quebec, in Ontario and throughout Canada. Supporting them is a team of more than 500 employees with expertise in engineering, architecture, real estate, development and construction. They continue the entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to community and craft that made Donato Broccolini a true builder of Montreal.
