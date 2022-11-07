In a statement this morning Quebec Liberal Party leader Dominique Anglade announced she is stepping down as head of the Party. She also announced that effective Dec.1 she is resigning her seat as MNA for St.Henri-Ste.Anne.
Anglade said she made this decision “for the good of the party.” Observers called her declaration “dignified” as Anglade pointed no blame over the recent internal dissension after the expulsion of MNA Marie-Claude Nichols from the QLP caucus over a disagreement on critic assignments.
Anglade did say that the party had to find “a new way” to present itself and its ideas to Quebecers. She added that she would always be available to help that renewal and that she would, “not be very far.”
"To the Liberal activists, there are big challenges ahead and we will need everyone," she said."Our party has and will greatly need you and your contributions are and will be invaluable....To my caucus colleagues, I wish you to act in harmony and unity so that your actions can have maximum impact in the future as Official Opposition."
Dominique Anglade was the first woman to head the Quebec Liberal Party and the first person of colour to lead any political party in Quebec.
The party caucus is expected to meet later today to decide on an interim leader before a new leader is chosen at a later time by party members. LaFontaine MNA Marc Tanguay and Pontiac MNA André Fortin, as well as former minister Pierre Moreau and independent MP Alain Rayes, are being spoken about as possibilities. A by-election will also have to be held in Anglade's riding.
Premier François Legault posted his reaction on social media, writing that Anglade has shown commitment and dedication to Quebec.
"It takes courage to get into politics. It takes determination to be in politics. It takes humility to quit. Thank you Dominique!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.