Domestic violence leaves three stabbing victims in CDN

Two women and one man were stabbed in Cote-des-Neiges on Sunday afternoon.
Police responded to a call on Goyer street at about 3 p.m. where they found three victims: two women ages 17 and 39, and a 44-year-old male. The older woman was found in critical condition but is now stable in hospital, while the two other victims were taken to hospital and are out of danger say Montreal police. A male suspect in his 50s with non-life-threatening injuries from a blunt object was arrested and also transported to hospital. Police spokeswoman Agent Véronique Comtois said police are investigating what appears to be a case of domestic violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.