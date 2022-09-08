Dollar in, Dollar out

Quebec Conservative Party leader Éric Duhaime says it's first up to the Quebec government to tighten its belt, and not just Quebec families.
Duhaime told some 200 people at the PDC Wednesday that his government would not accumulate record deficits, dip into the Fonds des générations or indebt today's youth to buy votes and made two new economic announcements.
“For every new dollar spent by the Quebec government it will have to find another dollar to cut from somewhere else” he told the crowd at the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal luncheon. The scheme won’t apply to existing planned expenses he said, or expenses related to dealing with emergencies, but for new programs and spending. Duhaime reiterated that early in his life he was stunned “by the tendency of successive Quebec governments to indebt future generations to buy treats” for voters.
He also pledged a large-scale reform of business regulations. “We won't cut government inspections, or anything associated with public safety” he said, but rather, the mountainous burdens of red tape and delays “that suffocate business and hurt competitiveness.”
He also said tax reform is urgent and that includes how governments tax businesses, taking a jab at business subsidies, adding, “It’s not up for government to decide which business lives and dies by taxing one and giving to others.”
He insisted that the old debates are over or should be. “For too long the political debate has been about the national question,” but instead he insisted the Conservative arrival on the scene and the record growth in popularity has changed the game. “This was not part of my career plan but I couldn’t accept the deafening unanimity in the National Assembly,” he said, “where 125 MNAs can vote the same way while tens of thousands people outside the chamber were opposed.”
On Montreal’s place in the provincial debate, Duhaime, a Montreal native, says different parties always taking different regional votes for granted hasn't served Montreal “and that Montreal becoming a political battleground can rather help whatever party becomes government do better for the city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.