Dollar Cinema in CSL closing after 18 years

The Dollar Cinema at Deçarie Square in Côte St. Luc is closing its doors July 31, after offering a cornucopia of mainstream, eclectic, Netflix and older movies, as well as presenting events, for 18 years.
The movies and refreshments could be had at very low prices, in contrast to the mainstream movie theatres downtown.
According to reports, owner Bernie Gurberg, who ran for Montreal Mayor in 2017, decided not to renew his lease.
“I’m going to show some nostalgic movies and have a final farewell sort of thing,” he told The Daily Hive. Gurberg is also not ruling out another cinema project.
As a customer, I jumped at the chance to see the 1972 masterpiece The Godfather (my favourite movie) when it was recently presented at Dollar Cinema. After the movie finished, I asked Gurberg if he could also present Godfather II and Godfather:Coda (the re-edited and superior version of Godfather III).
"Can you bring 1,000 people?" he jokingly and wistfully asked
