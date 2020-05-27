Dog runs, tennis, open in TMR

Town of Mont Royal has reopened its dog runs. Closed since March as part of its pandemic prevention measures, TMR is restoring access to its dog runs with strict hygiene guidelines: maintaining a physical distance between visitors is necessary and wearing a face mask is recommended.
This news comes in addition to the reopening of tennis courts at Connaught and Mohawk parks, as well as the skatepark and outdoor fitness track at Danyluk Park.
These activities are permitted in that they are practiced outdoors, allow a distance of two meters and respect other basic hygiene measures. Wearing a mask is recommended, but not mandatory. For tennis, only single-play is allowed. Each participant must serve with their own balls and ideally identify them with a marker. Chalets and toilets remain inaccessible.
Team sports — soccer, basketball, etc. – remain prohibited, even outside, says the Town in a statement. “Although it would be possible in theory to practice your throws individually, our basketball courts remain closed.”
