Footpaths, cricket games, picnics, kids, dogs, and a monument to a murderous medieval queen. Just another stroll in a Montreal park?
For more than 60 years a small monument to Isabella I of Castille has stood at the southeast entrance to Macdonald Park, a vital and dynamic green space in Snowdon’s west end.
“Think about it,” says David Engel. “It’s in very good shape,” clearly maintained over the years, and adorned with surrounding plants and flowers. “Isabella was known for having brought the inquisition to Spain, where hundreds of thousands of Jews and Muslims were tortured and expelled. Given the many religious communities and ethnic communities and institutions in the area, should she be celebrated?”
Increasing numbers of Montrealers think not.
It's a long time since 1958 when historical consciousness was less a part of the zeitgeist, but in 2022 the record remains clear: A queen of the dark ages who reigned over massacres and genocide under the guise of imperialism and Christian dominance. It begs the question: Is it appropriate for this monument to stand in the heart of one of Canada’s most diverse neighbourhoods?
“It’s wrong,” says Eduardo de Leon, who brings his daughter occasionally to the play park. “Spain was an imperial power. When I looked on the back and saw the name of Guatemala, I was shocked. I don’t want my country of birth on this statue. Knock it down, it takes one minute!” he laughs. (A bust of Isabella in Parc Wilfred Laurier in Plateau Mont-Royal was defaced years ago with a bucket of red paint.)
While numerous residents told The Suburban they could save the city a few dollars and “take care of it,” it might not be that easy. While for years people have questioned its presence, it was only last week that Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce Borough Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa welcomed the suggestion that it be removed, but “there can be some rules regarding removal of a monument,” said Katahwa’s chief of staff Marie-Dominique Giguère. The first step is to see what rules apply. “We are certainly open to the idea of removing it” she said, the timeline depending on whether the borough can proceed locally or if a request must be submitted to the center city to justify it. Katahwa handed the file to Snowdon councillor Sonny Moroz to verify.
The stone was dedicated on October 12, 1958, by 18 consuls in Montreal on the 466th anniversary of Christopher Columbus’ discovery of America, which itself was a few months after Spain’s practicing Jews were expelled through the Alhambra Decree. Not only did the Spanish sovereign oversee the torture, massacre and forced conversion of hundreds of thousands, but whoever was left was given a deadline to convert or take their Judaism and shove off. Over half of Spain's Jews were forcibly converted in the 14th century, with estimates between 40,000 and 100,000 thrown out of the country.
Asked by The Suburban if her administration is in favor of removing the object from the Snowdon park, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante’s office responded that the query should be sent to the city’s media relations department. The Suburban forwarded the request but received no response by press time.
Montreal’s recognition rules acknowledge that times change, stating that “as knowledge and values evolve in society, questions sometimes arise about people or events recognized in another era. Such situations may lead to requests for revision of certain acts of recognition that took place long ago, a process also covered in the framework.”
“If not removed, then at least put a plaque next to it explaining who she was,” says Engel. CIJA Quebec vice president Eta Yudin agrees: “It's quite clear Queen Isabella was no humanitarian, and it would be appropriate to have something, perhaps a plaque, to put the monument in its broader historical context. That being said, we remain much more concerned with the current rise in antisemitic incidents throughout Canada and the Western hemisphere and would like to see our elected officials focus more on fighting this problem affecting us today.”
Sylvia Vilar found the presence of the stone disturbing. The Peruvian-Montrealer said “she kicked out the Jews, banned Muslims and provoked genocide in Latin America. This monument should be retired.”
The Suburban queried the consuls of Spain, Portugal, and 16 other nations inscribed on the stone, for their position on removing it. None would offer an official reply by press time, but a member of one diplomatic mission told The Suburban, “former colonial powers don't get involved in these discussions. This was a gesture of another era and it's up to Montreal to decide what to do with it.”
