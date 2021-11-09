The Fédération des médecins omnipraticiens du Québec (FMOQ), is rejecting the Quebec government's proposed cap on the number of telemedicine appointments. The provincial government wants to cap the number of teleconsultations at 30-40 percent. Family physicians are calling for greater flexibility said FMOQ President Dr. Louis Godin.
"We don't want to set a maximum number of teleconsultations because it depends on the type of clientele and on the circumstances. We don't want to put some kind of quota on it, to say, 'You can't do more than 30 per cent or 40 percent of teleconsultations. We are not comfortable with that. We certainly need to discuss how to frame it, because we don't always agree on that."
Acccording to Godin, it is not realistic that a doctor and patient who would normally have a consultion via teleconsultation be forced to have the consultation in person should the doctor have met the goverment's quote for the year at that point. "The doctor is going to have to say, 'No, no, I can't see you via teleconsultation, I've reached my quota."
In recent months, the Department of Health said that it has felt the "need to issue guidance", reminding physicians to be extra careful and calling on them to return to face-to-face practice. It stated that while telemedicine can be useful, it does not work in certain patient cases such as those requiring physical or neurological examinations.
Health Ministry spokesperson Robert Maranda said that a patient who wants to be seen in person, should be seen in person without being forced to visit an ER in order to recieve in person consultations. "Discussions are underway to determine the parameters of application including what happens in the event of non-compliance." Maranda said.
