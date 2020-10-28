The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is encouraging homeowners to “embrace your inner laziness and avoid fall’s dreaded chore,” and ditch the rake in favour of leaving the fallen leaves on your property right where they are.
The non-profit organization says leaving fallen leaves in your yard is a small act of nature conservation that can support backyard biodiversity in many ways. While some butterflies travel to warmer destinations, many native insects hibernate over the winter and can use a little neighbourly help, says senior conservation biologist Dan Kraus. “Backyard animals, such as toads, frogs and many pollinators, once lived in forests and have adapted to hibernate under leaves. The leaves provide an insulating blanket that can help protect these animals from the cold and temperature fluctuations during the winter.”
Another benefit of not raking is soil improvement, as decomposing leaves provide a natural mulch. While thick heavy piles of leaves can impact growth of grass and other plants come spring, leaving a light covering can improve the health of our gardens and lawns. “While it’s great for cities to provide collection programs to compost leaves, the most energy-efficient solution is to allow nature to do its thing and for the leaves to naturally break down in your yard,” says Kraus.
It’s not just leaves that are important for backyard wildlife during the winter. Plant stalks and dead branches also provide habitat for many species of insects, and cleaning up our yards and gardens entirely may mean removing important wintering habitats for native wildlife in our communities.
“Migratory and resident birds can also benefit from your garden during the winter. Fruits and seeds left on flowers and shrubs are a crucial food source that sustains many songbirds during the winter, including goldfinches, jays and chickadees. Providing winter habitats for our native birds and insects is just as important as providing food and shelter during the spring and summer.”
With about 80 per cent of Canadians now living in towns and cities, backyard biodiversity is becoming increasingly important, and conservationists say one of the biggest opportunities to improve the health of nature in urban areas is through the collective action we can all take in our yards.
